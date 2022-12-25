NID DAT 2023 Application Correction Process Begins at admissions.nid.edu | Direct Link Here

NID DAT 2023 application correction portal will be available until December 27. (4 pm). The BDes and MDes NID DAT 2023 will take place on January 8.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates to be Declared on Dec 2

NID DAT 2023: The National Institute of Design (NID) has opened the NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2023 online application form correction window The candidates who have enrolled for the undergraduate and postgraduate design entrance exams can edit and modify the online application form at admissions.nid.edu.

The candidates must note that the NID DAT 2023 application correction portal will be available until December 27. (4 pm). The BDes and MDes NID DAT 2023 will take place on January 8.

Direct link here

NID DAT Application Form: Know how to edit

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can edit the form:

Go to official website of NID DAT at admissions.nid.edu

On the homepage, click on the “Login to edit application forms: 1600 hrs.

Key in your log in details

Correct the NID DAT 2023 application form

Take printout for future reference.