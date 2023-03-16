Home

NID DAT 2023 Prelims Result Declared at admissions.nid.edu; Here’s Direct Link

NID DAT 2023 Prelims Result at admissions.nid.edu: To access the scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her email ID and date of birth.

NID DAT 2023 Prelims Result Declared at admissions.nid.edu; Link here.

NID DAT 2023 Prelims Result: The National Institute of Design (NID) has declared the result of the preliminary examination for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) today, March 16, 2023. Students who appeared for the Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) – Design Aptitude Test (Prelims) 2023 examination can view their NID DAT prelims result 2023 by visiting the official website at admissions.nid.edu. To access the scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her email ID and date of birth.

This year, the NID DAT 2023 prelims examination for the Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) course was conducted on January 8. In this article, we have provided you with the steps an a direct link to check the scorecard. Follow the steps as given below.

Download NID DAT 2023 Prelims Result – Direct Link

How to Download NID DAT 2023 Prelims Result?

Visit the official result website of the National Institute of Design (NID) at nid.edu. Click on the Admissions link.

On the homepage, click on the link, “ B.Des DAT Prelims 2023 Result ”

” You will be redirected to another page.

Enter the login credentials such as email address and date of birth in the given spaces.

Now click on submit option.

Your NID DAT 2023 prelims result will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The NID DAT 2023 mains exam will be held between April 29 to 30. National Institute of Design (NID) is internationally acclaimed as one of the finest educational and research institutions for Industrial, Communication, Textile and IT Integrated (Experiential) Design. For more details, visit the official website of National Institute of Design (NID).

