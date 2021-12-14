NIELIT Answer Key 2021: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology has released the NIELIT Answer Key for the post of Scientist B and Scientific Assistant A on the official website. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their NIELIT Answer Key Key from the official website – apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in.Also Read - JIPMER Recruitment 2021: Apply For Group B, Group C Posts on jipmer.edu.in by Jan 5 | Direct Link Available Here
Note, candidates can also raise their objections, if any, through online mode from 14 December 2021 11:30 AM till 16 December 2021 till 10:00 AM on the website apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in. No other mode of submitting grievances will be entertained by NIELIT. Also Read - LGBRIMH Recruitment 2021: Apply For These Posts on lgbrimh.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria, Other Details
How to Download
- Visit the official website of NIELIT, apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in
- Now, Click on ‘Set A’ or ‘Set B’ or ‘Set C’ or ‘Set D’ given against CS, IT, and EL
- Save, download the NIELIT Answer Key PDF.
- Check the answers.
- To raise or submit an objection, visit the link available on the official website by providing Roll No, Application No, Date of Birth, and OTP.
- Now, submit the grievance details such as Booklet Series, Question no, Candidate’s Answer, and Grievance with answer Key.
- Now upload all the supporting documents, such as Candidate’s Solution or Reference Document page along with Name of the Book/ Document and Author (Supporting document should be in a single file in PDF Format (not exceeding the size of 2 MB)
Note, the NIELIT exam was conducted on December 05, 2021. The exam was held to fill 81 vacancies. Also Read - BSNL Recruitment 2021: Registration For 55 Posts Begins From Dec 14 | Check Pay Scale, Age Limit, Other Details