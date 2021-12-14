NIELIT Answer Key 2021: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology has released the NIELIT Answer Key for the post of Scientist B and Scientific Assistant A on the official website. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their NIELIT Answer Key Key from the official website – apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in.Also Read - JIPMER Recruitment 2021: Apply For Group B, Group C Posts on jipmer.edu.in by Jan 5 | Direct Link Available Here

Note, candidates can also raise their objections, if any, through online mode from 14 December 2021 11:30 AM till 16 December 2021 till 10:00 AM on the website apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in. No other mode of submitting grievances will be entertained by NIELIT.

How to Download
  1. Visit the official website of NIELIT, apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in
  2. Now, Click on ‘Set A’ or ‘Set B’ or ‘Set C’ or ‘Set D’ given against CS, IT, and EL
  3. Save, download the NIELIT Answer Key PDF.
  4. Check the answers.
  5. To raise or submit an objection, visit the link available on the official website by providing Roll No, Application No, Date of Birth, and OTP.
  6. Now, submit the grievance details such as Booklet Series, Question no, Candidate’s Answer, and Grievance with answer Key.
  7. Now upload all the supporting documents, such as Candidate’s Solution or Reference Document page along with Name of the Book/ Document and Author (Supporting document should be in a single file in PDF Format (not exceeding the size of 2 MB)

Note, the NIELIT exam was conducted on December 05, 2021. The exam was held to fill 81 vacancies.