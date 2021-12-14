NIELIT Answer Key 2021: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology has released the NIELIT Answer Key for the post of Scientist B and Scientific Assistant A on the official website. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their NIELIT Answer Key Key from the official website – apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in.Also Read - JIPMER Recruitment 2021: Apply For Group B, Group C Posts on jipmer.edu.in by Jan 5 | Direct Link Available Here

Note, candidates can also raise their objections, if any, through online mode from 14 December 2021 11:30 AM till 16 December 2021 till 10:00 AM on the website apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in. No other mode of submitting grievances will be entertained by NIELIT.