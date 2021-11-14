NIELIT Recruitment 2021: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology(NIELIT) has announced a recruitment notification under which interested candidates will be hired for the post of Scientists ‘C’ group and Scientist ‘D’ group.Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 1785 Apprentice Posts. Apply Now With Direct Link

Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply for the same on the official website of NIELIT which is nielit.gov.in. The deadline to apply for the post is Dec 7, 2021. Also Read - OPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Post Graduate Teacher Posts, Here's How to Apply at opsc.gov.in

A total of 33 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. NIELIT issued a notification which read, ”On behalf of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), applications are invited from eligible and qualified candidates for the posts of Scientist-“C” and Scientist-“D” in MeitY.” To ease the candidates, we have provided you with the direct link to check the official notification. Also Read - APSC Jr Engineer Recruitment 2021: Screening Test Date For Various Post Released on apsc.nic.in | Check Here

Here is the direct link: Click Here

NIELIT Recruitment 2021: Name of the Post and vacancies

Scientist-‘C’ (General Central Service, Group ‘A’, Gazetted, Non-Ministerial(Scientific & Technical)) : 28

28 Scientific ‘D’ (General Central Service, Group ‘A’, Gazetted, Non-Ministerial(Scientific & Technical)): 05

NIELIT Recruitment 2021: Education Qualification

Education Qualification for Scientist-‘C’: Bachelor Degree in Engineering or Bachelor Degree in Technology (Bachelor in Engineering or Bachelor in Technology) or Department of Electronics and Accreditation of Computer Courses B-level or Associate Member of Institute of Engineers or Graduate Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers or Master Degree in Science (M.Sc.) or Master Degree in Computer Application or Masters Degree in Engineering or Technology (ME or M.Tech.) or Masters Degree in Philosophy (MPhil) in the field. For more details about the education qualification, click on the above-provided link.

Education Qualification for Scientist-‘D’: Bachelor Degree in Engineering or Bachelor Degree in Technology (Bachelor in Engineering or Bachelor in Technology) or Department of Electronics and Accreditation of Computer Courses B-level or Associate Member of Institute of Engineers or Graduate Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers or Master Degree in Science (M.Sc.) or Master Degree in Computer Application or Masters Degree in Engineering or Technology (ME or M.Tech.) or Masters Degree in Philosophy (MPhil) in the field. Candidates are requested to check more details about the education qualification by clicking on the above-provided link.

NIELIT Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

For candidates applying for the post of the Scientist C group, the upper age limit is 35 years as on closing date for receipt of applications. Whereas the candidates applying for the post of Scientist D, the upper age limit is 40

years as on closing date for receipt of applications. However certain relaxations will be provided to candidates belonging to the reserved candidates.

NIELIT Recruitment 2021: Application Form

Note, a candidate needs to pay a sum of Rs 800 as an application fee, whereas candidates belonging to the reserved categories such as SC, ST, PWD, and women candidates must pay a sum of Rs 400 as an application fee.

NIELIT Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

A candidate will have to clear the screening test, followed by the evaluation of the academic records, followed by persona interview. The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks secured in the evaluation process and in an interview round.