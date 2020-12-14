The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the NIFT 2021 application forms for the B.Des and B.F.Tech. The candidates can now apply for the examination on the official website of the institute i.e. nift.ac.in. According to the dates provided on the official website, the applications will be available on the official website until January 21, 2021. Also Read - NTA Announces IIFT 2021 Exam Date at iift.nta.nic.in, Check Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the examination:

Step 1: Visit the NIFT 2021 official website

Step 2: Click on the NIFT 2021 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the online registration link for NIFT

Step 4: Complete the online application by entering the details in the application form

Step 5: Submit the NIFT 2021 application fee

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents

Step 7: Click on the final submission tab of NIFT 2021

Students applying for the NIFT 2021 examinations must make sure that they upload the documents including the qualifying examination mark sheets, Category certificate, PwD certificate, scanned copy of the photograph, and signature.

It must however be noted that a late fee will be applicable for the students who submit the online application from January 22 to 24, 2020.

The NIFT 2021 entrance examinations will be conducted on February 14, 2020. The exams will be conducted in 32 cities.

The NIFT 2021 Registration and application process is available on the official website – nift.ac.in.