NIFT 2022 Answer Key: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the NIFT Provisional Answer Key 2022 for Creative Ability Test (CAT) and General Ability Test (GAT) exam. The candidates who have appeared for the NIFT Entrance Exam can download the answer key by logging onto the exam portal i.e. nift.ac.in.Also Read - Oil India Recruitment 2022: Few Days Left to Apply For 62 Posts at oil-india.com
Apart from the answer key, NIFT has also released the NIFT 2022 entrance exam question paper. Candidates can raise objections, if any against the Answer Key from February 21 to February 24, 2022. Also Read - HPCL Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 46 Posts on hrrl.in | Details Inside
Important Dates to Remember
- NIFT 2022 exam date: February 6, 2022
- NIFT answer key 2022 released: February 21, 2022
- NIFT 2022 answer key objection window: February 21 to February 24
- The deadline to raise objections ends: February 24, 2022
- NIFT 2022 final answer key: To be announced.
- NIFT result 2022: To be announced.
NIFT Answer Key 2022: Here’s How to Download
- Step 1: Go to the official website of NIFT, nift.ac.in.
- Step 2: On the Homepage, Click on the Admissions Section.
- Step 3: Click on the ‘Admission 2022 – Observation/ Objection for GAT exam held on 06.2.2022’ option.
- Step 4: Click on the link that reads, ”CLICK HERE TO VIEW GAT ANSWER KEY”
- Step 5: A new window will open.
- Step 6: Key in your email ID and password to log in.
- Step 7: Your NIFT Answer Key 2022 will appear on the screen.
- Step 8: Save, Download the NIFT Answer Key and take a printout of it for future reference.
National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance test was conducted on February 6 in online proctored mode and consisted of the Creative Ability Test (CAT) and General Ability Test (GAT). Candidates can also raise objections and attest proof off their objections on the provided space. Also Read - RPCAU Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Assistant Professor, Other Posts on rpcau.ac.in| Registration Begins Today
Before submitting, they will have to pay the objection fee. A fee of Rs.500 (non-refundable) per question will be charged for each objection submitted by the candidate. No Objection will be entertained from candidates through any other mode such as email, postal letter, etc. For more details, click on the link shared below.