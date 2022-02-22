NIFT 2022 Answer Key: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the NIFT Provisional Answer Key 2022 for Creative Ability Test (CAT) and General Ability Test (GAT) exam. The candidates who have appeared for the NIFT Entrance Exam can download the answer key by logging onto the exam portal i.e. nift.ac.in.Also Read - Oil India Recruitment 2022: Few Days Left to Apply For 62 Posts at oil-india.com

Apart from the answer key, NIFT has also released the NIFT 2022 entrance exam question paper. Candidates can raise objections, if any against the Answer Key from February 21 to February 24, 2022. Also Read - HPCL Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 46 Posts on hrrl.in | Details Inside

Important Dates to Remember

NIFT 2022 exam date: February 6, 2022

NIFT answer key 2022 released: February 21, 2022

NIFT 2022 answer key objection window: February 21 to February 24

The deadline to raise objections ends: February 24, 2022

NIFT 2022 final answer key: To be announced.

NIFT result 2022: To be announced.

NIFT Answer Key 2022: Here’s How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of NIFT, nift.ac.in .

. Step 2: On the Homepage, Click on the Admissions Section.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Admission 2022 – Observation/ Objection for GAT exam held on 06.2.2022’ option.

Step 4: Click on the link that reads, ” CLICK HERE TO VIEW GAT ANSWER KEY”

Step 5: A new window will open.

Step 6: Key in your email ID and password to log in.

Step 7: Your NIFT Answer Key 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Save, Download the NIFT Answer Key and take a printout of it for future reference.