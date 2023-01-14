Top Recommended Stories
NIFT 2023 Admit Card Soon at niftadmissions.in; Check Exam Date, Steps to Download Hall Ticket
NIFT 2023 Admit Card Release Date at nift.ac.in: Eligible candidates can download the NIFT Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website at nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.in.
NIFT 2023 Admit Card Release Date at nift.ac.in: The National Institute of Fashion Technology will release the admit card for the NIFT entrance exam 2023 tomorrow January 15, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the NIFT Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website at nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.in. To access the NIFT 2023 hall ticket, a registered candidate needs to log in with their application number and password.
NIFT Exam Date
The entrance examination for all UG and PG programmes will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode on February 5, 2023.
NIFT 2023 Registration: Check Important Dates
Name of the Events
Check Important Dates
NIFT 2023 admit card release date
January 15, 2023
NIFT 2023 exam date
February 5, 2023
NIFT result date 2023
—–
How To Download NIFT Admit Card 2023?
- Go to the NIFT 2023 official website at nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.in.
- On the homepage, look for the “NIFT Admit card’ link.
- Enter the login credentials such as the NIFT application number, date of birth, email id. Click on submit option.
- Your NIFT admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the hall ticket and print a copy for further reference.
List of Details Mentioned on NIFT 2023 Admit Card
- Candidate’s name
- NIFT application number of the candidate
- Exam centre details
- Candidate’s photgraph, signature
- NIFT roll number
- Exam date
- Category
- Reporting timing
- Exam timing, and exam centre gate closing timing of part A (CAT)
- Exam timing and exam centre gate closing time of part B (GAT)
- Candidates’ date of birth
- Applied programme
- NIFT exam centre code
Candidates are advised to track the official website for the latest updates.
