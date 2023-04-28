Home

Education

NIFT 2023 Final Result Declared For UG, PG Programmes at niftadmissions.in; Check Direct Link Here

NIFT 2023 Final Result Declared For UG, PG Programmes at niftadmissions.in; Check Direct Link Here

NIFT 2023 Result at nift.ac.in: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the result by visiting the official website at nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.in.

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 LIVE: BIEAP Inter 1st Year Results To Be Released Shortly At examresults.ap.nic.in

NIFT 2023 Result at : The National Institute of Fashion Technology has declared the final result for the regular undergraduate and postgraduate programmes today, April 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the result by visiting the official website at nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.in.“The final results of regular undergraduate and postgraduate for admission to 2023 – declared. Please login to the admission website at niftadmissions.in to download your results. The link of the result is also available on the NIFT official website, nift.ac.in,” reads the statement on the website.

The final Results of NLEA & Artisans/Children of Artisans will be declared soon. To access the NIFT 2023 scorecard, a registered candidate needs to log in with their application number and password.

You may like to read

How to Check NIFT Final Result 2023? Go to the NIFT 2023 official website at nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.in .

and . On the homepage, look for the ‘NIFT 2023 result’ link.

Enter the login credentials such as the NIFT application number, date of birth, and email id. Click on submit option.

The NIFT 2023 result will appear on the screen.

Download the NIFT Scorecard for future reference. The entrance examination for all UG and PG programmes was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode on February 5, 2023. The admit card for the same was released on January 15, 2023. The results were declared on March 10. The CAT, general aptitude test (GAT), and situation test scores are combined to create the NIFT category-wise merit list. Candidates are advised to track the official website for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.