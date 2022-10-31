NIFT 2023 Registration at nift.ac.in: The National Institute of Fashion Technology is all set to begin the registration process for the NIFT entrance exam 2023 tomorrow, November 1, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the same by visiting the official website at nift.ac.in. The last for the submission of the NIFT application form is December 31.“Registration open for all Academic Programmes from 1st November, 2022 to 31st December, 2022 for Admissions- 2023,” reads the official website. One can check the important dates, and other details here.Also Read - CTET 2022 Registration Begins at ctet.nic.in; Check Exam Pattern, Steps to Apply

NIFT 2023: Check Important Dates Here

NIFT 2023 Official website: nift.ac.in .

. The NIFT 2023 Application form begins: November 01, 2022

Last date to submit the NIFT 2023 Application form: December 31, 2022

Step By Step Guide To Fill NIFT Application Form 2023 at nift.ac.in?

Visit the NIFT 2023 official website at nift.ac.in

On the homepage, look for the “NIFT 2023 Registration Link.”

Register yourself by providing the details.

Fill up the application process and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and click on submit option.

Download NIFT 2023 application form and take a printout for further reference.

NIFT 2023 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs 2,000. The reserved category candidates (SC/ ST/ PwD) are required to pay Rs 1,000. Also Read - UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply For 701 Posts at upsssc.gov.in. Deets Inside

NIFT 2023 Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must have passed the 10+2 exam from a recognised board. The upper age limit of the candidates should be less than 24 years. However, the reserved category candidates (SC/ ST/ PwD) will get five years of upper-age relaxation. Candidates are advised to track the official website for the latest updates. Also Read - NEET UG 2023 Registration: All You Need to Know About Eligibility Criteria, Other Details Here