NIFT 2024 Provisional Answer Key Released at exams.nta.ac.in; Check Direct Link
The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the NIFT Answer Key 2024 on its official website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/. NTA conducted the NIFT Entrance Examination – 2024 at different centres located throughout the country on February 5, 2024.
