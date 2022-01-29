NIFT Admit Card 2022: The National Institute of Fashion Technology has released the NIFT Admit Card 2022 today, as of January 29, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the online entrance exam can download the NIFT admit card from the official site of NIFT, niftadmissions.in. The online entrance examination for all the UG / PG courses will be conducted on February 6, 2022.Also Read - CISF Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 1149 Posts; Apply Online at cisfrectt.in

NIFT Admit Card 2022: Step by Step Guide to download Also Read - AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Process Begins at aaccc.gov.in | Here's How to Apply

Go to the official site of the National Institute of Fashion Technology(NIFT), nift.ac.in .

. Click on the link that reads, ”Admit Card For Online Entrance Exam 2022” available on the home page.

A new webpage will open. Now click on the ‘ Click here to Download Admit Card ‘ option.

‘ option. Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given below to download the NIFT Admit card.