The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has formally released the NIFT 2021 Answer key for the recently concluded General Ability Test (GAT), as per the latest updates. The candidates must note that the answer key is being released by the NIFT today is for the Entrance exam held on 14th February – Sunday. The candidates who have appeared for the MDes / BDes Exam can download the answer key by logging onto the exam portal i.e. nift.ac.in.

Download NIFT Answer Key 2021 – Direct Link (Available Now)

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the NIFT Answer Key 2021:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. nift.ac.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for NIFT 2021 Answer Key tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 4: Log onto the portal using your login credentials

Step 5: You will see NIFT 2021 answer key along with candidate response sheet

Step 6: Download the answer key in PDF format and save it safely on your device

Along with the release of the NIFT 2021 Answer Key, the institute has also formally opened the window to challenge the answer key released today.

Candidates who feel that any of the answers provided in the official answer key are incorrect or have any other problems about it, can highlight the same on or before 20th February 2021.

In order to challenge the provisional NIFT 2021 Answer key, candidates will need to pay a fee of Rs 500/- for each objection.