NIFT 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow at nift.ac.in; Check Exam Date Here

The last for the submission of the NIFT application form is December 31.

NIFT 2023 Registration at nift.ac.in: The National Institute of Fashion Technology will end the registration process for the NIFT entrance exam 2023 tomorrow, December 31, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the same by visiting the official website at nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.in. “Candidates who have not completed the registration process for admission in NIFT are advised to complete the registration & pay the application fee as the last date for Online Registration of NIFT Admission is 31 st December 2022.,” reads the official notification.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs 2,000. The reserved category candidates (SC/ ST/ PwD) are required to pay Rs 1,000. Below are the steps to fill up the application form.

How to Fill NIFT Application Form 2023?

Go to the NIFT 2023 official website at nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.in .

and . On the homepage, look for the “NIFT 2023 Registration Link.” One can visit the ‘admissions’ section and find the link.

Register yourself by providing the details.

Fill up the application process.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Download NIFT 2023 application form and take a printout for further reference.

NIFT Late Fee

Candidates can apply from January 1 till January 8, 2023, by paying a late fee of Rs 5000. “As per the academic calendar for Admissions -2023 the online registration with late fee of Rs 5000(in addition to the applicable application fee) will be from 01st Jannuary, 2023 to 08th January, 2023, reads the official notification.

NIFT Exam Dates

The entrance examination for all UG and PG programmes will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode on February 5, 2023. The admit card for the same will be released on January 15, 2023. Candidates are advised to track the official website for the latest updates.