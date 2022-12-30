Top Recommended Stories
NIFT 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow at nift.ac.in; Check Exam Date Here
The last for the submission of the NIFT application form is December 31.
NIFT 2023 Registration at nift.ac.in: The National Institute of Fashion Technology will end the registration process for the NIFT entrance exam 2023 tomorrow, December 31, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the same by visiting the official website at nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.in. “Candidates who have not completed the registration process for admission in NIFT are advised to complete the registration & pay the application fee as the last date for Online Registration of NIFT Admission is 31 st December 2022.,” reads the official notification.
How to Fill NIFT Application Form 2023?
- Go to the NIFT 2023 official website at nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.in.
- On the homepage, look for the “NIFT 2023 Registration Link.” One can visit the ‘admissions’ section and find the link.
- Register yourself by providing the details.
- Fill up the application process.
- Upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
- Download NIFT 2023 application form and take a printout for further reference.
NIFT Late Fee
NIFT Exam Dates
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.