NIFT RESULTS 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam result has been announced. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results of the written examination on the official website by logging in with their credentials. The candidates who qualify in the written exam will be eligible to participate in the next rounds of the admission process. The candidates can check the results on nift.ac.in. Also Read - Maharashtra: Gathering of 5 or More People Banned in Aurangabad Till April 4 | Details Here

Below, we have also mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can check the results. Also Read - Gurugram Woman Befriends Man on Dating App, He Rapes Her On Pretext of Marriage

Direct link to check NIFT 2021 result Also Read - Live Cricket Score India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI: SA-W Beat IND-W by Five Wickets to Pocket Series 4-1

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidate can check the results;

Step 1: Go to the official website, nift.ac.in.

Step 2; Click on the result link under the admission section.

Step 3: You can use your roll number, date of birth and application number. Enter any two and submit.

Step 4: Check NIFT 2021 result.

The candidates must note that those who qualify in the written exam will have to appear for a round of situation test and personal interview. After all these rounds, the NIFT 2021 counselling will be held where the shortlisted candidates will be offered admission on the basis of seat availability and choices filled by them.

NIFT offers six Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes — Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design.