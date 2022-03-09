NIFT Result 2022: National Institute of Fashion Technology will declare the NIFT Results 2022 today, March 9, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the NIFT Entrance Test 2022 can download the results from the official site of NIFT, nift.ac.in. This year, the exams were held on February 6, 2022.Also Read - RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 10157 Posts Tomorrow | Here’s How to do it

The official statement issued by NIFT said, "The Situation Test for Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programme is scheduled to be held from April 2 to 5, 2022 NIFT campus." The shortlisted candidates will have to log in to niftadmissions.in and fill choices by March 11, 2022. The admit card will be available to download from March 16, 2022.

NIFT Entrance Exam Result 2022: Step by Step Guide to download