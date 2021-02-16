NIFT Entrance Exam Answer Key: The National Institute of Fashion Technology on Tuesday said that it will release the answer key for the general ability test (GAT) on February 17 at the official site nift.ac.in. Candidates must note that the GAT answer key will be released along with the GAT question paper and response sheet. Once it is released, the candidates can will be able to tally their response sheet with the answer key to analyse their performance in the exam. Also Read - Microsoft launches e-commerce platform for handloom weavers

However, if they come across any discrepancy, the candidates will be allowed to raise an objection from February 17 to February 20 by paying Rs 500 per objection.

NIFT Entrance Exam Answer Key: Here's how to download it

1) Visit the official website nift.ac.in

2) Click on the ‘Download NIFT answer key 2021’ tab

3) NIFT 2021 answer key for GAT will be displayed on the screen

4) Download the answer key and take the print out of the same

What will happen after NIFT answer key 2021

After the NIFT answer keys are released, the NIFT objection window will be opened for candidates to raise objections regarding their response sheet. They can file an objection online by paying a fee of Rs 500. Moreover, the NIFT will be checking the objection claim and release the final NIFT result by February or March.