NIFT Exam Date 2024 Announced; Check Paper Pattern, Eligibility Criteria For UG, PG Programmes

NIFT Exam Date 2024: The National Testing Agency will conduct the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance examination for admissions 2024 in Bachelor’s and Master’s Programmes on February 5, 2024, across 60 cities in India. Interested candidates can fill up the NIFT application form 2024 by visiting the official website – https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/ or nift.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is January 3, 2024.

NIFT Paper Pattern

The Examinations for GAT (General Ability Test) will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Meanwhile, NTA will conduct the examinations for CAT (Creative Ability Test) in Paper Based Test (PBT) mode.

