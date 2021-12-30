NIFT Recruitment 2022: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has invited online applications to fill vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of NIFT, nift.ac.in. Note, candidates must apply online on or before January 31, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 190 vacant posts will be filled.Also Read - WB Police Answer Key 2021 Released on wbpolice.gov.in | Download Via Direct Link Given Here

NIFT Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details Also Read - NHM Recruitment 2022: Apply For 146 Posts Before Jan 10. Check Eligibility and Other Details

Assistant Professor: 190 posts Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For HR Executive, Public Relations Officer Posts at ongcindia.com by Jan 4

UR: 77

SC: 27

ST: 14

OBC: 53

EWS: 19

NIFT Recruitment 2022: Important Date

The deadline to apply online: January 31, 2022

NIFT Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Candidates applying for the above post must have Post Graduate Degree from recognized University/Institute in any of the competencies as mentioned in Annexure-I with three years’ experience {including pre-qualification (post UG degree) experience} in teaching or research or in the relevant industry in a recognised University/ Institution.

NIFT Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Basic Pay Rs. 56,100 plus other allowances as per Central Government.

Age Limit

40 years

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test, Presentation, and Interview as given below:

Comprehensive Test (written examination)

• Part-I(maximum 50 marks) -General Ability, Communication Ability, General Awareness, Analytical Ability, Test of Reasoning, Data Interpretation.

• Part-II(maximum 50 marks) -Professional Aptitude(in concerned competency). The eligible candidates shortlisted by the Screening Committee based on their performance in the written test shall be called for presentation/classroom Lecture/Demonstration before a group of faculty on a topic given an hour earlier. They will also have to appear for an interview before the Selection Committee.

How to Apply

Eligible persons can apply online through the official website of NIFT’s website from December 08, 2021, to January 31, 2022. For more details on the NIFT application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

Click Here: NIFT Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notification

Click Here: Apply Online