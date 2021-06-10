New Delhi: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Result 2021 for Bachelor of Design Admissions has been announced today. The candidates who have appeared for the NIFT 2021 exam can now check their results on the official website of NIFT i.e. nift.ac.in. Also Read - NIFT Recruitment 2021: Apply For 21 Professor Posts Before May 7, Check Eligibility And Vacancy Details

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official website of National Institute of Fashion Technology.

Go to the admission section available on the homepage.

Click on the link, “NIFT Result 2021”.

Enter roll number, date of birth and application number. Click on submit.

Check and download NIFT Result 2021.

Take a print of the result for any future reference.

We have also given the direct link below through which the candidates can check the results. The final NIFT Result 2021 has been declared after the personal interview round. The result of the written examination was already declared in the month of March.

NIFT 2021 exam was held for giving admission to the students in Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design and Bachelor of Fashion Technology courses.

It also included three Masters programmes, Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management, and Master of Fashion Technology. Students can visit the official website for more updates on NIFT Result 2021.