NIFT Result 2023 Date: Know How to Check Scores at niftadmissions.in

NIFT Result 2023 Date: Candidates who have appeared for the NIFT General Ability Test (GAT) 2023 examination can check and download the result by visiting the official website at nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.in.

NIFT 2023 Result at nift.ac.in: The National Institute of Fashion Technology will declare the result for the NIFT entrance exam 2023 anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the NIFT General Ability Test (GAT) 2023 examination can check and download the result by visiting the official website at nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.in. The NIFT GAT 2023 entrance examination was held on February 5 and February 19, 2023.

NIFT Provisional Answer key 2023 -Know Release Date And Time

It is to be noted that the Institute published the NIFT provisional answer key on February 23, 2023. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till February 24, 2023. After taking all the challenges raised by the candidates into consideration, a final answer key and result will be prepared. Accordign to several media reports, NIFT GAT Result 2023 has been declared today, March 10. However, no official statement has been released by the Institute. Many students are claiming that they are unable to download NIFT results as the website is currently down.

NIFT Result 2023: Check Student’s Claim

Nift Result result is Out but site is down #!! — Ajit kumar (@Ajitkum35825135) March 10, 2023

NIFT RESULTS ARE OUTTTT — sad hours (@cherrycreamee) March 10, 2023

Nift results out and the site is crashing 😭 — Jesar 🪞ia (exam) (@clowwn_imida) March 10, 2023

NIFT GAT Result 2023: A Step-by-Step Guide to Download Scorecard?

To access the NIFT 2023 scorecard, a registered candidate needs to log in with their application number and password.

Go to the NIFT 2023 official website at nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.in .

and . On the homepage, look for the ‘NIFT 2023 result’ link.

Enter the login credentials such as the NIFT application number, date of birth, and email id. Click on submit option.

The NIFT 2023 result will appear on the screen.

Download the NIFT GAT Scorecard for future reference.

Candidates are advised to track the official website for the latest updates.

