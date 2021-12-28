New Delhi: Going in line with the guidelines of the Delhi government, the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration on Tuesday night imposed night curfew on its campus from December 27, 2021. As per the fresh order, the curfew will be imposed from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM.Also Read - Delhi Schools, Colleges Closed Again as Kejriwal Govt Sounds Yellow Alert Over Rising Omicron Cases

The night curfew will continue until further orders. However, no restrictions on the movement of emergency services, like the medical emergency and supply of goods.

Full list of guidelines here:

Delhi | Night curfew imposed at Jawaharlal Nehru University from Dec 27 between 11 pm to 5 am, until further orders; no restrictions on the movement of emergency services, like medical emergency & supply of goods: JNU Administration pic.twitter.com/4fmwuyrwuw — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

Earlier in the day, the the Kejriwal government imposed curbs in the national capital and issues a list of fresh restrictions for business establishments.

In the fresh order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said the restaurants will be permitted with 50 per cent capacity from 8 AM to 10 PM while bars can also operate with the same capacity, but from 12 noon to 10 PM.

The DDMA closed the schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect and imposed restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Apart from this, the cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms, outdoor yoga activity, amusement parks, stadia, swimming pools, schools, colleges and educational institutions will not be allowed if ‘yellow’ alert is sounded.

The development comes as the national capital reported 496 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, the highest since June 4, with the positivity rate rising to 0.89 per cent along with one fatality due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department on Tuesday.