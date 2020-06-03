NIMCET 2020 Registration: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Raipur on Tuesday reopened online registrations for NIMCET 2020 examination. Interested candidates can apply for the same or modify their already submitted applications by visiting the official website – www.nimcet.in.

The NIMCET 2020 applications for NIT Raipur are open till 5 PM on June 11. The NIMCET 2020 exam will be conducted on August 9.

Applicants will also change the NIMCET 2020 exam centres and upload the necessary documents for candidates who had previously registered.

The admit cards for the NIMCET exam will be released on July 20.

Here’s how to apply for NIT Raipur NIMCET 2020 Exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NIT exam – www.nimcet.in.

Step 2: Click on the application link – New User Registration/Sign In for Registered Users

Step 3: Fill in the application form, upload the documents and submit the registration fee.

Step 4: Upload your photograph and signature in the required fields.

Step 5: Submit the NIMCET application form. Download it for future reference.