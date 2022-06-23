New Delhi: The National Institute of Technology, NIT Jamshedpur will be releasing the NIMCET 2022 Answer Key today. Soon after the formal announcement of NIMCET 2022 Answer Key, the same will be available on the official website i.e. nimcet.in. Candidates would be able to access the NIMCET answer key, question paper through their official registration IDs.Also Read - NIMCET 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Here’s How To Apply at nimcet.in

NIMCET is conducted for candidates who wish to seek admission into the Masters of Computer Application, MCA courses offered at NIT Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. Also Read - NIMCET 2022: Registration Date Extended Till May 9| Here's How to Apply at nimcet.in

The candidates must note that the last date to raise objections to download the answer keys and NIMCET 2022 question papers is tomorrow, June 24, 2022. Also Read - NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 2 Lakhs; Apply For Visiting Faculty Posts at nitrkl.ac.in

Candidates can refer to the steps mentioned below to know how to download and view their NIMCET 2022 Answer Keys and questions papers.

NIMCET 2022 Answer Key – How to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can download the NIMCET 2022 Answer Key:

Visit the official website – nimcet.in

On the homepage, click on the link given for ‘Candidate Login’

Enter your User ID and password

On your dashboard, click on the link given to download NIMCET answer key

Download and save the PDFs for future references.

Candidates are advised to note that they would also be allowed to raise objections and challenge the NIMCET answer key available on the portal

Here are some of the important details: