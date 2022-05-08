NIMCET 2022: The registration process for the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test, or NIMCET 2022 will be concluded tomorrow, May 9, 2022, by the National Institute of Technology(NIT) Jamshedpur. Aspirants will be able to submit their NIMCET Application form 2022 on the official website- www.nimcet.in. NIMCET 2022 will be conducted on June 20, 2022, at the allotted centres.Also Read - TPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For Assistant Professor Posts Begins at tpsc.tripura.gov.in| Read Details Here
The NIMCET Admit card will be released on June 6. Candidates can download their hall tickets till June 19, 2022. NIT Jamshedpur will declare the NIMCET Result on July 5, 2022. Candidates must check the important dates related to the NIMCET application process.
NIMCET 2022: Check Important Dates
- Opening date for Online Registration: April o4, 2022
- Last date for online submission of Application Form: May 09, 2022
- Availability of Admit card on web for download: June 06 to June 19, 2022
- Date of Online Examination at the allotted centers: June 20, 2022
- Date of Publication of Result: July 05, 2022
- Choice filling: July 07, 2022
Why is NIMCET 2022 Conducted?
The NIMCET is a Common Entrance National Level Test, conducted by any of the NITs, for admission into their MCA programme.
Here’s How to Apply NIMCET 2022?
- Go to the official website of the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur, www.nimcet.in
- On the homepage, click on the NIMCET Registration form link.
- New candidates need to register first by clicking on the ”New Candidate Registration” option.
- Now enter the registration details such as name, email id, mobile number, password, and captcha code.
- After the registration process is complete, log in again by providing the details.
- Complete the online application form.
- Pay the fee and submit the application form.
- Download the form and take a printout of it for future use.