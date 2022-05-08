NIMCET 2022: The registration process for the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test, or NIMCET 2022 will be concluded tomorrow, May 9, 2022, by the National Institute of Technology(NIT) Jamshedpur. Aspirants will be able to submit their NIMCET Application form 2022 on the official website- www.nimcet.in. NIMCET 2022 will be conducted on June 20, 2022, at the allotted centres.Also Read - TPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For Assistant Professor Posts Begins at tpsc.tripura.gov.in| Read Details Here

The NIMCET Admit card will be released on June 6. Candidates can download their hall tickets till June 19, 2022. NIT Jamshedpur will declare the NIMCET Result on July 5, 2022. Candidates must check the important dates related to the NIMCET application process.

NIMCET 2022: Check Important Dates

Opening date for Online Registration: April o4, 2022

Last date for online submission of Application Form: May 09, 2022

Availability of Admit card on web for download: June 06 to June 19, 2022

Date of Online Examination at the allotted centers: June 20, 2022

Date of Publication of Result: July 05, 2022

Choice filling: July 07, 2022

Why is NIMCET 2022 Conducted?

The NIMCET is a Common Entrance National Level Test, conducted by any of the NITs, for admission into their MCA programme.

Here’s How to Apply NIMCET 2022?