NIMCET 2022: The National Institute of Technology(NIT) Jamshedpur has extended the last date for the submission of the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test, or NIMCET 2022 application form. As per the revised schedule, the last date to fill in the NIMCET application form is May 9, 2022. Earlier, the last date to apply was today, May 04. All those who are planning to appear for the entrance exam can fill the application form through the official website, www.nimcet.in.

The NIMCET Admit card will be released on June 6. Candidates can download their hall tickets till June 19, 2022. NIMCET 2022 will be conducted on June 20, 2022, at the allotted centres. The result for the same will be declared on July 5, 2022.

NIMCET 2022: Check Important Dates

Opening date for Online Registration: April o4, 2022

Last date for online submission of Application Form: May 09, 2022

Availability of Admit card on web for download: June 06 to June 19, 2022

Date of Online Examination at the allotted centers: June 20, 2022

Date of Publication of Result: July 05, 2022

Choice filling: July 07, 2022

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps, and a direct link to apply for NIMCET.

NIMCET 2022: Here’s How to Apply

Visit the official website of the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur, www.nimcet.in

On the homepage, click on the NIMCET Registration form link.

link. New candidates need to register first by clicking on the ” New Candidate Registration ” option.

” option. Now enter the registration details such as name, email id, mobile number, password, and captcha code.

After the registration process is complete, log in again by providing the details.

Complete the online application form. Pay the fee and submit the application form.

Save, Download the form and take a printout of it for future use.

NIMCET 2022 Application Form: Direct Link to Apply

The NIMCET is a Common Entrance National Level Test, conducted by any of the NITs, for admission into their MCA programme. For more details, visit the official website of NIT, Jamshedpur.