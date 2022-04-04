NIMCET 2022: The National Institute of Technology, NIT Jamshedpur is all set to begin the online application process for NIMCET-2022 today, April 04, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the NIT MCA Common Entrance Exam can fill the application form through the official website: www.nimcet.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for NIMCET 2022 Test is May 04, 2022. This year, NIT Jamshedpur will conduct the exam on June 20, 2022, at various examination centres. The result for the same will be announced on July 05, 2022.Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 86 Posts Begins at becil.com| Check Details Here

NIMCET 2022: Check Important Dates

Opening date for Online Registration: April o4, 2022

Last date for online submission of Application Form: May 05, 2022

Availability of Admit card on web for download: June 06 to June 19, 2022

Date of Online Examination at the allotted centers: June 20, 2022

Date of Publication of Result: July 05, 2022

Choice filling: July 07, 2022

Step by Step Guide to Complete NIMCET 2022 Application Form

Visit the official website of the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur, www.nimcet.in

On the homepage, click on the NIMCET Registration form link.

New candidates need to register first by clicking on the ” New Candidate Registration ” option.

” option. Now enter the registration details such as name, email id, mobile number, password, and captcha code.

After the registration process is complete, log in again by providing the details.

Complete the online application form.

Pay the fee and submit the application form.

Download the form and take a printout of it for future use.

NIMCET 2022 Application Form: Direct Link to Apply

Why is NIMCET exam Conducted?

The NIMCET is a Common Entrance National Level Test, conducted by any of the NITs, for admission into their MCA programme. The MCA programme is offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal.

The admission into the MCA programme for the year 2022-23 in above 09 NITs is based on the Rank obtained in NIMCET-2022 only.