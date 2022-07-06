NIMCET 2022: The National Institute of Technology(NIT) Jamshedpur has declared the result for the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test, or NIMCET 2022 today, July 06, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance test can download the NIMCET 2022 Result through the official website, nimcet.in. “The result of NIMCET-2022 has been sent to the candidate’s registered email. The score card will be available to download shortly,” reads the official notification.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For Assistant Professor, Other Posts Before July 14| Here's Direct Link
NIMCET 2022 Important Dates
- Date of Publication of Result: July 06, 2022
- First Round of Allotment: July 18, 2022
- First round of physical reporting at the nearest Reporting Centre: July 23, 2022
- Second round of Allotment / upgradation: July 29
- Second round of reporting at the nearest reporting centre only for Fresh allotees and allotees whose seats are upgraded and if they wish to modify their option; otherwise (need not report): August 3, and 4, 2022
- Third round of allotment/upgradation: August 08, 2022
- Reporting of all allotees for final admission (First and second round) in person to the allotted institute and Surrendering of the allotted seats by those who do not wish to join the allotted institute but wishes to participate in the final round of allotment: August 16 and 17, 2022
How to Download NIMCET 2022 Result?

- Visit the official website of the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur, www.nimcet.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NIMCET 2022 Result.”
- Enter the login credentials.
- Your NIMCET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the NIMCET 2022 Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.
The NIMCET is a Common Entrance National Level Test, conducted by any of the NITs, for admission into their MCA programme. For more details, visit the official website of NIT, Jamshedpur.