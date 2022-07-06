NIMCET 2022: The National Institute of Technology(NIT) Jamshedpur has declared the result for the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test, or NIMCET 2022 today, July 06, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance test can download the NIMCET 2022 Result through the official website, nimcet.in. “The result of NIMCET-2022 has been sent to the candidate’s registered email. The score card will be available to download shortly,” reads the official notification.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For Assistant Professor, Other Posts Before July 14| Here's Direct Link

NIMCET 2022 Important Dates

Date of Publication of Result: July 06, 2022

First Round of Allotment: July 18, 2022

First round of physical reporting at the nearest Reporting Centre: July 23, 2022

Second round of Allotment / upgradation: July 29

Second round of reporting at the nearest reporting centre only for Fresh allotees and allotees whose seats are upgraded and if they wish to modify their option; otherwise (need not report): August 3, and 4, 2022

Third round of allotment/upgradation: August 08, 2022

Reporting of all allotees for final admission (First and second round) in person to the allotted institute and Surrendering of the allotted seats by those who do not wish to join the allotted institute but wishes to participate in the final round of allotment: August 16 and 17, 2022

How to Download NIMCET 2022 Result?