NIMCET 2022: As per the earlier notification, the National Institute of Technology(NIT) Jamshedpur is likely to declare the result for the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test, or NIMCET 2022 today, July 05, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the NIMCET 2022 Result through the official website, nimcet.in. The NIMCET is a Common Entrance National Level Test, conducted by any of the NITs, for admission into their MCA programme.

NIMCET 2022 Important Dates

Date of Publication of Result: July 05, 2022

Choice filling: July 07, 2022

First Round of Allotment: July 18, 2022

First round of physical reporting at the nearest Reporting Centre: July 23, 2022

Second round of Allotment / upgradation: July 29

Second round of reporting at the nearest reporting centre only for Fresh allotees and allotees whose seats are upgraded and if they wish to modify their option; otherwise (need not report): August 3, and 4, 2022

Third round of allotment/upgradation: August 08, 2022

Reporting of all allotees for final admission (First and second round) in person to the allotted institute and Surrendering of the allotted seats by those who do not wish to join the allotted institute but wishes to participate in the final round of allotment: August 16 and 17, 2022

How to Download NIMCET 2022 Result?