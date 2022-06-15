NIOS 10th, 12th April 2022 Result: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Tuesday declared the secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) April 2022 exam results. Registered candidates can check their NIOS 10th and 12th public examination result through the official websites, nios.ac.in and results.nios.ac.in.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens; Check Changes You Can Make at neet.nta.nic.in
NIOS 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to Download?
- Visit the official website of NIOS at results.nios.ac.in
- On the hompage, click on the link that reads, “Public Examination Result For Sec and Sr Sec Exam-Mar/Apr 2022.“
- Enter the login credentials such as Enrollment Number and Captcha code.
- Now click on the submit option.
- Your NIOS 10th, 12th April 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the NIOS secondary and senior secondary results and take take a printout of them for future reference.
Alternatively, candidates can download the NIOS Class 10, and 12 Results from the link given above. For more details, check the official website of the National Institute of Open Schooling.