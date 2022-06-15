NIOS 10th, 12th April 2022 Result: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Tuesday declared the secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) April 2022 exam results. Registered candidates can check their NIOS 10th and 12th public examination result through the official websites, nios.ac.in and results.nios.ac.in.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens; Check Changes You Can Make at neet.nta.nic.in

"Result of Public Examination of Secondary and Sr. Secondary courses for April 2022 is declared today(14th June 2022). Kindly visit: https://results.nios.ac.in @EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp @ANI @PTI_News @PIBHRD @PibLucknow @PIBAhmedabad @PIBMumbai @PIBChandigarh @PIBBengaluru," reads the official tweet of NIOS.

