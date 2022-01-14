NIOS Class 10, 12 Oct-Nov Exam Result 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Class 10 and 12 Result 2021 on Friday, January 14. Candidates who appeared in the NIOS October – November Public exams can check the results by visiting the official websites – nios.ac.in, results.nios.ac.in.Also Read - NIOS Class10, 12 Exams 2022: Registration Begins on nios.ac.in | Apply Via Direct Link Given Here

“NIOS has declared today, the result of Secondary Course & Sr. Secondary course Nov-Dec,2021 Exam. A total number of 57258 learners for Secondary course & 82043 learners for Sr. Secondary course Exam were registered. Learners can view result from: https://results.nios.ac.in,” the NIOS said in a tweet. Also Read - NIOS Board Exams 2021: Board Releases Class 10, 12 Evaluation Criteria | Important Deets Here

NIOS Class 10 and 12 exams 2021 were held from November 12 to December 15. Soon after these exams were conducted, the board also started the registration for April/May Public exams. Interested candidates can register on the official website – nios.ac.in. The last date to apply is January 31.

NIOS 10th, 12th Result 2021: Here’s how to check scores

Visit the official websites – nios.ac.in, results.nios.ac.in

Click on the ‘Examination/Results’ link.

Enter your Enrollment Number and Captcha to log in.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and and take a printout for future reference.

