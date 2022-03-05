NIOS 10th, 12th Practical Exam 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Saturday released the admit cards for Class 10, Class 12 board exams 2022. The candidates will need to visit NIOS’s official website – sdmis.nios.ac.in – to download the admit cards for the NIOS 10th, 12th Practical Exam 2022 which is scheduled to take place from March 14.Also Read - NIOS Class 10,12 Exams Date Sheet 2022 Released; Check Schedule Here

Earlier, the NIOS had released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams 2022. According to the schedule, the NIOS Public (theory) examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary Courses will begin from March 14 and conclude on March 26.

NIOS 10th, 12th Practical Exam 2022 Admit Card: Step-by-step guide to download

Step 1: Visit sdmis.nios.ac.in

Visit sdmis.nios.ac.in Step 2: Select ‘Exams & Result’ tab from the homepage

Select ‘Exams & Result’ tab from the homepage Step 3: Click on ‘examination’ from the drop down menu and select the option – ‘Public exam hall ticket (practical) March 2022’

Click on ‘examination’ from the drop down menu and select the option – ‘Public exam hall ticket (practical) March 2022’ Step 4: Now enter your enrollment number in the tab and select submit

Now enter your enrollment number in the tab and select submit Step 5: Your NIOS admit card for Practical Exam 2022 will be displayed. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference

Earlier, The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) announced the datesheet for NIOS Public (theory) examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary Courses for April 2022. The NIOS Public (theory) examination 2022 is scheduled to begin from April 4. The candidates can download the timetable of the NIOS Public exam for April 2022 through the official websites – nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in. As per the notification, the NIOS said it will conduct public examinations twice a year and added that the first exam will be conducted in April-May and the second one is October-November.