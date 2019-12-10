NIOS 10th 12th Result 2019: The link for the National Institute of Open School (NIOS) 10th, 12th Result has been activated on the official website results.nios.ac.in. The results can be announced anytime soon now. Hence, students are advised to keep a tab on the official website in case of any update on the same.

It must be noted that the NIOS conducts the board exams once in April and the second time, between October and November.

In the 2019 October exam, over 3 lakh candidates appeared for the NIOS exam.

Here’s How You Can Check NIOS 10th 12th Result 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website results.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘NIOS 10th 12th Result 2019’.

Step 3: Now, enter your enrollment number along with the captcha code.

Step 4: Your result will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it. Take a print-out of the same.

Started in 1979 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), NIOS is an open school under the Union government of India. It has a cumulative enrollment of about 1.5 million students from 2004 to 2009 at secondary and senior secondary levels and enrolls about 350,000 students annually, states Wikipedia.