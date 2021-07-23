National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Friday announced the results of secondary (class 10th) and senior secondary (class 12th) course exams. The candidates who were waiting for the NIOS results can now check their scores at the official website of the board www.nios.ac.in. The NIOS exams were held in the month of June. The NIOS results can also be accessed from DigiLocker.Also Read - NIOS Board Exams 2021: Board Releases Class 10, 12 Evaluation Criteria | Important Deets Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Candidates can check NIOS secondary and senior secondary results on the official websites- nios.ac.in and results.nios.ac.in.

Candidates must visit the official website and go to the results tab.

Go to the exam/results tab

Click on the NIOS June result link

Key in login credentials and submit

Your NIOS Results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of Secondary Course (10th) & Senior Secondary course (12th) June, 2021 Examination on 23.07.2021. The learners can view and download the result from NIOS website : https://t.co/sHScgOBumO. @ANI pic.twitter.com/iEhbgOosss

— NIOS (@niostwit) July 23, 2021