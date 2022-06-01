NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is set to start registration process for secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) exams from Wednesday, June 1. Interested candidates can apply for the NIOS Public examination for Class 10 and Class 12 through its official website- nios.ac.in. NIOS would be conducting the 10th and 12th exams for 2022 in the months of October November this year.Also Read - NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2022 to Begin Tomorrow: Check List of Guidelines, Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

The application process for NIOS Public Exams 2022 would end on June 30, 2022. Candidates can refer to the schedule shared below to know about the important dates.

NIOS Exam 2022: Registration Schedule for October/November Exams

Date Registration Details June 1 to 30, 2022 For fresh learners and unsuccessful learners in previous examinations June 10 to 30, 2022 For learners who have registered and appeared in the April May 2022 Examination July 1 to 10, 2022 For all learners with a late fee of Rs 100 per subject July 11 to 20, 2022 For all learners with consolidated late fee of Rs 1500 per learner The next Public Exam of NIOS for Secondary and Sr. Sec courses is scheduled to be conducted during Oct/Nov 2022. The online registration & payment of examination fee will be started from 1st June 2022 onwards.For details, kindly visit https://t.co/qYIbmwADQu@ANI@PibLucknow pic.twitter.com/gOs1oZcc8i — NIOS (@niostwit) May 31, 2022

While registering for NIOS examination, candidates would be required to submit an application fee of Rs 250 per subject, and additional fees for practical in subjects having theory and practical components is Rs 120. Fees will be accepted through online mode only.

“The next Public Exam of NIOS for Secondary and Sr Sec courses is scheduled to be conducted during Oct/Nov 2022. The online registration and payment of examination fee will be started from 1st June 2022 onwards. For details, kindly visit http://nios.ac.in,” the NIOS tweeted.