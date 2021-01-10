NIOS Practical Exams 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit cards for the NIOS practical exams 2021 on its official website sdmis.nios.ac.in. candidates are requested to download their admit cards by following the below-mentioned steps. Meanwhile, students must also note that NIOS practical exams will be conducted from January 12 to January 25, 2021. Theory exams are slated to be held from January 22 to February 15.

NIOS Practical Exams 2021: How to download admit cards

Step 1: Go on the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says “Public Exam Hall Ticket (Practical) Jan/Feb 2021”

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter all the details asked including your enrolment number. Click on submit

Step 5: Your NIOS practical exam admit card will now be displayed on the scree. Take a download for a future reference.

“Dear learner, your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid the exam fee for Jan/Feb 2021 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS. In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately,” reads the official notification.