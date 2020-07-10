NIOS Board Exam 2020: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has cancelled the board exams for class 10 and 12 for academic year 2019-2020 in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the NIOS board exams 2020 were scheduled to be held this July. Also Read - NIOS October 2019 Exam Result For Class 10th, 12th Likely Today on Official Website nios.ac.in | All You Need to Know

“Keeping in view the health of the learners, NIOS public exams scheduled to be held in July 2020 now stand cancelled. The results will be declared based on the assessment scheme finalized by the competent committee of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS),” said the HRD Ministry. Also Read - NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019: NIOS to Declare Fourth Semester Scores Shortly at nios.ac.in

Learners will have an option to appear in the next public/on-demand exam to improve their performance, as and when the situation is conducive to hold exams, the Ministry added. Also Read - 78,000 Teachers Likely to be Out of Job in Bihar: Know Why

Keeping in view the health of the learners, NIOS public exams scheduled to be held in July 2020 now stand cancelled. The results will be declared based on the assessment scheme finalized by the competent committee of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS): Union HRD Ministry pic.twitter.com/P73CRY8Lk5 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website, in case there are any other updates.