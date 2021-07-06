New Delhi: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the NIOS Board Exams 2021 evaluation criteria. The candidates must note that the assessment criteria have been released for both Class 10 and Class 12. The candidates can check the details of the evaluation criteria on the official website of NIOS on nios.ac.in. Also Read - NIOS Results 2021: 10th ,12th April On-Demand Exam Results Announced At results.nios.ac.in

The candidates must note that any learner who is not satisfied with the assessment will be given an option to appear in next Public examinations or through On-Demand Examination (ODE) as and when situation becomes conducive to hold the examinations. Also Read - NIOS Result 2021 ANNOUNCED for Class 10 and 12 At nios.ac.in, Direct Link Here | CHECK NOW