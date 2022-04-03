NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will begin the Secondary and Senior Secondary examinations tomorrow, April 4, 2022. Candidates who are planning to appear for the exams can download their NIOS admit card through the official websites – sdmis.nios.ac.in. As per the examination schedule, the class 10 exam will begin with Hindustani Music paper, whereas the class 12 exam will begin with Sanskrit, Early Childhood Care, and Education paper.Also Read - BARC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 260 Posts Begins at barc.gov.in| Here's Direct Link

NIOS Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to Download

Go to the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Now click on the ‘Examination’ option available under the ‘Exams & Result’ section.

Now click on Public Hall Exam Ticket(April-May 2022).

Enter the 12 digit roll number and select hall ticket type then click submit to get the hall ticket.

The NIOS Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the NIOS Hall Ticket and take a printout of it for future use.

The National Institute of Open Schooling(NIOS) has started the registration process for Class 10, 12 public Exams 2022 from January 1, 2022. The registration was concluded on January 31, 2022. The NIOS class 10, and 12 exams will end on April 30, 2022. The NIOS Class 10, 12 results will be likely out after six weeks of the last date of examination.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the important guidelines that students need to follow.