NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams Date Sheet 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling(NIOS) on Tuesday released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022. According to the schedule, the NIOS Public (theory) examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary Courses for April 2022 is scheduled to begin from April 4, 2022.Also Read - Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2022: Application Invited For Junior Coaches Posts at sportsdeptt.chd.gov.in
Candidates can download the timetable of the NIOS Public exam for April 2022 through the official websites – nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in.
NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam Date Sheet 2022: Here’s How to Download
- Step 1: Go to the official website, nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in.
- Step 2: Now, visit the Announcement section.
- Step 3: Click on the link that reads, ”The Date Sheet of Public Examination (Theory) of NIOS for April-2022 for Secondary and Senior Secondary Course (All India & Overseas),” available on the homepage.
- Step 4: A new PDF will open on the screen.
- Step 5: NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam Date Sheet 2022 will appear on the screen.
- Step 6: Save, Download and take a printout of it for future reference.
The National Institute of Open Schooling(NIOS) has started the registration process for Class 10, 12 public Exams 2022 from January 1, 2022. The registration concluded on January 31, 2022. Interested candidates must check the official website nios.ac.in for more updates and information related to the exam.
As per the notification, the NIOS said it will conduct public examinations twice a year and added that the first exam will be conducted in April-May and the second one is October-November.