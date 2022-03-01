NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams Date Sheet 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling(NIOS) on Tuesday released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022. According to the schedule, the NIOS Public (theory) examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary Courses for April 2022 is scheduled to begin from April 4, 2022.Also Read - Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2022: Application Invited For Junior Coaches Posts at sportsdeptt.chd.gov.in

Candidates can download the timetable of the NIOS Public exam for April 2022 through the official websites – nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in.