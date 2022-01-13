NIOS Class 10,12 Exams Date Sheet 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Thursday released the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 and said the public theory exam for Class 10 and Class 12 will commence from April 6, 2022. In this regard, the NIOS has shared a notice on Twitter.

“The next NIOS Public (Theory) Exam for Secondary and Sr. Secondary courses for April 2022 is likely to be commenced from 06.04.2022. The Principals of the schools are requested to apply for NIOS exam centres online through URL : exams.nios.ac.in,” the NIOS said.

The next NIOS Public (Theory) Exam for Secondary and Sr. Secondary courses for April 2022 is likely to be commenced from 06.04.2022. The Principals of the schools are requested to apply for NIOS exam centres online through URL : https://t.co/s89rekylZv. @EduMinOfIndia @ANI pic.twitter.com/1jfzBxmsrK — NIOS (@niostwit) January 12, 2022

As per the notification, the NIOS said it will conduct public examinations twice a year and added that the first exam will be conducted in April-May and the second one is October-November. Moreover, the public theory exams for the April-May session will start from April 6, 2022.

It must be noted that the NIOS has fixed the exam centres in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodya Vidyalayas and government/ private schools affiliated with CBSE/State boards, including accredited institutions (Study Centre) of NIOS.

For the exam purpose, the schools will register for the exam centres through online mode and the NIOS has urged the school principals to apply for NIOS exam centres on the official website-exams.nios.ac.in.

“The Principals of the schools are requested to apply for examination centres online at NIOS website The URL for exam centre registration is exams.nios.ac The Portal is now open for Exam Centre registration. The norms for the exam Centre are available at the website Bank Acceptance Performa has been done away from this examination,” the NIOS said.

On the other side, the NIOS has asked the regional directors to inform the principals of KVS, NVS and AIs about applying for exam centres in online mode.