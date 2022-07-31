NIOS Admission 2022-23: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will end the registration process for class 10, and 12 public exams April 2023 today July 31, 2022. According to the official notification, candidates can apply online(without any late fee) through the NIOS’s official website, — nios.ac.in — till July 31, 2022. The minimum age to take admission in the secondary course is 14 years as of July 31 of the current year.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NTA Likely to Release Answer Key Today at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here
NIOS Admission 2022-23: Check Important Dates Here
|Block for Online Admission
|Dates of Online Admission Stream-1
|Fee
|Examination in which the students can appear first time
|Block-1 (April/May, 2022)
|16th March – 31 July
|Normal Fee
|April/May, 2023
|1 August – 15th August
|with late fee of Rs. 200/-
|16th August to 31st August
|with late fee of Rs. 400/-
|1st Sept. to 15th Sept
|with late fee of Rs. 700/-
|Block-II (October/November, 2022)
|16th Sept. to 31st January
|Normal Fee
|October/November, 2023
|1st February to 15th February
|with late fee of Rs. 200/-
|16th February to 28th February
|with late fee of Rs. 400/-
|1st March. to 15th March
|with late fee of Rs. 700/-
How to Register For NIOS Class 10 and 12 Admissions 2022?
- Visit the official website of the National Institute of Open Schooling at sdmis.nios.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the registration option.
- Enter the required credentials.
- Upload the necessary documents.
- Submit the application form.
- Download the submitted application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
NIOS Admission 2022-23: Documents Required For Registration
Here is a list of documents you need to keep ready before filing the application form.
Also Read - PPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 75 Junior Auditor Posts Till August 12| Read Details Here
- Recent Passport size color Photograph
- Signature (preferably in Black Ink)
- Valid identity proof (like Aadhaar Card or Passport or Ration card or etc.)
- Valid proof of Date of Birth (like Aadhaar Card with date of birth printed on it in the dd/mm/yyyy format, Birth Certificate etc.)
- A valid proof of Residence (like Aadhaar Card with complete address printed on it, valid Passport etc.).
- Address proof i.e. Aadhaar Card/Water Bill/Electricity Bill/Voter ID/Ration Card/Indian
- Class 8th marksheet (in case of secondary course) or class 10th marksheet (in case of senior secondary course)
- Social category/Caste certificate (in case the learner belongs to SC/ST/OBC social category).o Ex-serviceman certificate (in case he/she is an Ex-serviceman)
- Disability certificate (in case he/she is having any kind of disability.