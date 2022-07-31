NIOS Admission 2022-23: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will end the registration process for class 10, and 12 public exams April 2023 today July 31, 2022. According to the official notification, candidates can apply online(without any late fee) through the NIOS’s official website, — nios.ac.in — till July 31, 2022. The minimum age to take admission in the secondary course is 14 years as of July 31 of the current year.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NTA Likely to Release Answer Key Today at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

NIOS Admission 2022-23: Check Important Dates Here

Block for Online Admission Dates of Online Admission Stream-1 Fee Examination in which the students can appear first time Block-1 (April/May, 2022) 16th March – 31 July Normal Fee April/May, 2023 1 August – 15th August with late fee of Rs. 200/- 16th August to 31st August with late fee of Rs. 400/- 1st Sept. to 15th Sept with late fee of Rs. 700/- Block-II (October/November, 2022) 16th Sept. to 31st January Normal Fee October/November, 2023 1st February to 15th February with late fee of Rs. 200/- 16th February to 28th February with late fee of Rs. 400/- 1st March. to 15th March with late fee of Rs. 700/-

How to Register For NIOS Class 10 and 12 Admissions 2022?

Visit the official website of the National Institute of Open Schooling at sdmis.nios.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration option.

Enter the required credentials.

Upload the necessary documents.

Submit the application form.

Download the submitted application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NIOS Admission 2022-23: Documents Required For Registration

