NIOS Class 10th And 12th Date Sheets LIVE NOW at sdmis.nios.ac.in, Check Dates Here

The migration-cum-transfer certificate and the marksheet-cum-certificate will be issued by NIOS through their respective AIs.

NIOS TIMETABLE 2023: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Saturday released the NIOS class 10, and 12 date sheets for April 2023 for all Indian exam centres. The NIOS candidates who are preparing for NIOS class 10, and 12 examinations can now check the detailed date sheet on the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in. According to the date sheet announced the public examination (theory) for secondary and senior secondary courses for April and May 2023 will start on April 6, 2023, to May 8, 2023.

The candidates must note that the scores will be announced six weeks after the examination. The migration-cum-transfer certificate and the marksheet-cum-certificate will be issued by NIOS through their respective AIs.

NIOS class 10th and 12th date sheet: Know how to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the timetable:

Go to the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in

Click on the Notification tab

Click on “Notification for Theory Exams of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for April 2023 – All India Exam Centres”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

