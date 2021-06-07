NIOS Class 12 exam 2021 cancelled: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has cancelled the class 12 examination for this year. The decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exams 2021: TN HSC Exam Cancelled Due to COVID Pandemic
Students will be evaluated on the basis of objective criteria, which will be announced soon.
This decision will benefit around 1.75 lakh students.
Read the official notification issued by NIOS here:
Students who remain dissatisfied with the alternative evaluation criteria will be given a chance to improve their results through on demand examination, which will be held when the situation becomes conductive, the institute said.