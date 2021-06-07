NIOS Class 12 exam 2021 cancelled: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has cancelled the class 12 examination for this year. The decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exams 2021: TN HSC Exam Cancelled Due to COVID Pandemic

Students will be evaluated on the basis of objective criteria, which will be announced soon. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled, Corona Curfew Extended

This decision will benefit around 1.75 lakh students. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 May be Cancelled if...: CM Yediyurappa's Latest Statement Gives Hope to Students

Read the official notification issued by NIOS here:

Keeping the safety and security of our students on priority, NIOS cancels class 12 examinations. Students will be evaluated based on objective criteria to be announced soon. This will benefit around 1.75 Lakhs students. pic.twitter.com/yI7C78KSNQ — NIOS (@niostwit) June 4, 2021

Students who remain dissatisfied with the alternative evaluation criteria will be given a chance to improve their results through on demand examination, which will be held when the situation becomes conductive, the institute said.