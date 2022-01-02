NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling(NIOS) has started the registration process for Class 10, 12 public Exams 2022 on its official website. The registration process for Secondary and Senior Secondary exams has commenced from January 1 and will continue till January 31, 2022. Interested candidates must check the official website nios.ac.in for more updates and information related to the exam. According to the official notice, the next NIOS Public Examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses is scheduled to be conducted during April/ May 2022.Also Read - UPSC CMS Result 2021 Declared on upsc.gov.in; Here's Direct Link to Check

Important Dates

The registration for fresh and unsuccessful learners of the previous exams starts from January 1, 2022, to January 31, 2022.

The last date for registration for learners registered/appeared in the October/November 2021, exam: January 16, 2022, to January 31, 2022(without late fine)

For all learners with a late fee of Rs 100 per subject: February 1, 2022, to February 10, 2022.

For all learners with a consolidated fee of Rs 1500 per learner: February 11, 2022, to Feruary 20, 2022.

Steps to download NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022

Visit the official website of NIOS Public Exams 2022, nios.ac.in. Click on the notification link that reads, ’10th, 12th Public Exams 2022 Registration,’ available on the homepage. Now enter the 12 digit Enrollment Number and click on the ‘submit‘ option. Fill in the registration form. Upload the documents. Pay the application fee and submit the registration form.

Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to register for NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022.

Click Here to register for NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022.

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the National Institute of Open Schooling.

Click Here: NIOS Detailed Notification