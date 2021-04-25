NIOS D.El.Ed February 2021 result: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced results for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) and other vocational courses on its official website at voc.nios.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website and check their results asap. Also Read - NIOS Result 2021 ANNOUNCED for Class 10 and 12 At nios.ac.in, Direct Link Here | CHECK NOW

"Dear Learners, Result of the Vocational courses, Community Health Project of Bihar State and D.El.Ed. (Offline) Examination held in February 2021 is declared and available on https://voc.nios.ac.in under the Exams/Result menu," NIOS tweeted.

NIOS D.El.Ed February 2021 result: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website at voc.nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Result’

Step 3: A new page will now open on the screen

Step 4: Now select NIOS D.El.Ed February 2021 result

Step 5: Enter your credentials

Step 6: Submit

Step 7: Your result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download and take a print out for a future reference