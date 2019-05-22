NIOS fourth semester result: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is likely to declare the diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) fourth semester exam result 2019 soon. The examination was conducted on March 15 and 16, this year.

The NIOS has not announced any official date for the declaration of the result. However on May 10, the institute, in a reply to one of the candidates on Twitter, had claimed that the results will be declared soon. “Stay in touch with NIOS D.El.Ed. web portal result will be announced soon,” it had said.

Here is how to check NIOS D El Ed result 2019

1) Visit the official website of NIOS – www.nios.nic.in

2) Click on ‘D El Ed Examination 4th Semester Result’.

3) Put in enrolment number and date of birth and click submit.

4) Result will be displayed on the screen.

5) Download the result and take a print out of the same for future references .

If reports are to be believed, NIOS usually declares its results within 8 to 10 weeks of the exam.

Earlier in February, the NIOS had declared the results 3rd semester exam. Meanwhile, it conducted the 5th semester exam from March 26 to 30.

The NIOS 4th semester exam was conducted for three subjects modules namely Learning in Art, Health, Physical and Work Education at Elementary Level (508), Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level (509) and Learning Science at Upper Primary Level (510).