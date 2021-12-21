New Delhi: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet of Vocational, DElEd courses on December 21, 2021. According to the date sheet announced by the institute the theory exams would begin on January 3, 2022, and conclude on January 12, 2022. The candidates can now get more information on the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in.Also Read - NIOS On Demand Exam 2021-22 Dates: Class 10th, 12th ODE Schedule Announced, Registration Starts December 6

Below, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the date sheet. Students must note that the admit card of NIOS Exams 2021 will be released on December 24, 2021, online on the website as shared above.

NIOS Exams 2021: How to check the complete date sheet here

Visit the National Institute of Open Schooling website, NIOS at nios.ac.in.

Go to the ‘Latest Notification’ section available

Select a suitable link

Download the PDF file and also take a printout for any future reference.

The exam would be held in a single shift from 2:30 pm to 4 pm. The official notice of examination reads, "The NIOS theory exam for January 2022 for vocational courses and D.El.Ed (offline J&K) is scheduled from January 3 to 12 at identified exam centres all over India. The date sheet of the theory exam is available on the NIOS website."

The credentials required to download the admit card are registration number, class and captcha code.