NIOS October Result 2019 Today: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is expected to declare Class 10th and 12th results on Thursday. Students are requested to keep a tab on official website nios.ac.in in case there is an update on the result.

No official notification mentioning the exam date has been released so far.

It must be noted that the NIOS conducts the board exams once in April and the second time, between October and November.

In the 2019 October exam, over 3 lakh candidates appeared for the NIOS exam.

Hore’s how you check NIOS 10th and 12th Result 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result portal

Step 3: Now, click on the October exam results

Step 4: Fill in all the details asked on the website

Step 5: Click on submit option

Step 6: Your result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download your result, take a print out of the same

Started in 1979 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), NIOS is an open school under the Union government of India. It has a cumulative enrollment of about 1.5 million students from 2004 to 2009 at secondary and senior secondary levels and enrolls about 350,000 students annually, states Wikipedia.