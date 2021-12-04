NIOS ODE 2022 Dates: The National Institute of Open Schooling has announced NIOS ODE Exams 2021-22 dates. The Class 10, 12 exams will begin on January 4, 2022, onwards across the country. The registration process for Secondary and Senior Secondary exams will commence from December 6, 2021, onwards on the official site of NIOS on nios.ac.in.Also Read - JKBOSE 12 Date Sheet 2021 Released For Kashmir Division, Exams to begin from THIS Date | Check How to Download

The NIOS On Demand Examination 2022 for both Class 10, 12 will be conducted at NIOS HQ (4 days in a week- Tuesday to Friday) and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas (3 days in a week- Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday). The registration and fee submission for the same will be available on the NIOS official websites — nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in from December 6, 2021. The institute has asked all the regional directors to upload the notification on the regional centre website and also issue press release in the local dailies.

The NIOS On Demand Examination, 2022 for Secondary and Sr. Secondary courses will be conducted from 4th January, 2022 onwards.The ODE Registration and fee submission for the same will be available on NIOS website https://t.co/qYIbmwSeI2 &https://t.co/H8sTOgjNN9 from

6.12.2021. pic.twitter.com/59jXfmrg8v — NIOS (@niostwit) December 3, 2021



The complete date sheet will be available to the candidates appearing for the examination soon. After due processing, the ODES result will be declared and published through NIOS web site during last week of every month for the examinations conducted during the preceded month. “Re-Checking” or “Re-Evaluation” as per NIOS examination norms is allowed in case of ODES also.