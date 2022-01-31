NIOS Public Exam 2022: Aspiring candidates, your attention please!! The National Institute of Open Schooling is closing down the registration process for NIOS Public Exam 2022 today, as of January 31, 2022. Those who are interested and have not yet applied for April/May 2022 exams can do so by visiting the official website of NIOS on sdmis.nios.ac.in. Note, the registration process for Secondary and Senior Secondary exams has commenced from January 1, 2022.Also Read - AIIMS INI CET Exam 2022: Registration To Begin Today on aiimsexams.ac.in; Here’s How to Apply

Go to the official site of the National Institute of Open Schooling, NIOS on sdmis.nios.ac.in Visit the Exams and Result Link available on the homepage. A new drop-down box will open. Candidates will have to select an examination and then pay the exam fees link. Now enter the 12 digit Enrollment Number and click on the ‘submit‘ option. Fill in the application form and pay the exam fees. Your application has been submitted. Save, Download and take a printout of the NIOS Public Exam application form for future reference.

According to the official notice, the next NIOS Public Examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses is scheduled to be conducted during April/ May 2022. Interested candidates must check the official website nios.ac.in for more updates and information related to the exam.